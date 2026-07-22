Male fertility matters too: Simple lifestyle habits that can support reproductive health

Male well-being also plays a significant role in conception, pregnancy, and the future development of the child. Studies indicate that around 50% of infertility cases are associated with men. Following simple tips to improve sperm quality may help achieve healthy sperm and increase the probability of a successful pregnancy.

Tips to improve sperm count: lifestyle changes that support male reproductive health

Sperm health issues can delay conception and increase the risk of miscarriage due to poor sperm genetics. Male reproductive health is also linked to proper placenta development. Poor sperm quality can hinder fetal development and contribute to pregnancy complications like preeclampsia and low birth weight.