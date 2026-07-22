Male fertility matters too: Simple lifestyle habits that can support reproductive health

Male well-being also plays a significant role in conception, pregnancy, and the future development of the child. Studies indicate that around 50% of infertility cases are associated with men. Following simple tips to improve sperm quality may help achieve healthy sperm and increase the probability of a successful pregnancy.
Sperm health issues can delay conception and increase the risk of miscarriage due to poor sperm genetics. Male reproductive health is also linked to proper placenta development. Poor sperm quality can hinder fetal development and contribute to pregnancy complications like preeclampsia and low birth weight.
Prioritize a nutrient-dense diet
A healthy diet will supply the body with all the necessary nutrition for proper sperm production. Concentrate on natural whole foods with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The diet should be comprised of proteins, healthy fats, and vegetables. Whole grains and fibre-filled carbohydrates will assist with balancing the level of blood glucose and proper hormonal activity.
Maintain a healthy weight and exercise regularly
A healthy weight can be maintained by eating healthily and engaging in exercise. Light exercises such as brisk walking and jogging are encouraged. High levels of endurance training may lead to decreased testosterone and semen production. It is one of the most important tips to improve sperm quality.
Reduce inflammatory foods and sugar intake
Cutting down on sugar, alcohol, junk food, and trans-fats might be beneficial to maintain sperm health. Anti-inflammatory foods like vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts, and fatty fish supply essential nutrients.
Get enough vitamin C and protect sperm from oxidative stress
Oxidative stress is the accumulation of harmful oxygen species within the body. It may occur through ageing, diseases, pollution, or unhealthy lifestyle choices. It leads to lower sperm production and quality. Antioxidants like vitamin C can increase the quality of semen and increase the chances of conception. That’s why Vitamin C intake is one of the helpful tips to improve sperm count.
Manage stress for better reproductive health
Stress is known to have an effect on sexual health and the quality of semen. Elevated stress leads to an increase in cortisol levels, which can cause poor sperm quality. Exercises like walking and meditation can lower stress levels and improve chances for fertility.
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Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has been used in India. Clinical trials conducted on males with low sperm count have shown that taking Ashwagandha root extract per day for three months increased sperm count, semen volume, and sperm motility. Discussing supplements with a healthcare professional is another important step among tips to improve sperm count.