The ultimate guide to nutmeg: Benefits, uses, nutrition, and safe daily intake

Nutmeg is one of those humble kitchen spices that deserves much more attention. This warm, aromatic spice has been treasured across ancient civilisations for hundreds of years, not just for adding flavour to dishes but for its powerful healing abilities. In Ayurveda and other traditional systems, nutmeg, known as Jaiphal, has been used as a natural remedy for various ailments. It is packed with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antimicrobial, pain-relieving, and nerve-calming properties. These qualities make it a wonderful daily ally when used in the right amounts. Nutmeg is also rich in essential minerals and vitamins like magnesium, manganese, calcium, potassium, copper, vitamin B1, and vitamin B6, plus, it also contains antioxidants and volatile oils like myristicin, eugenol, and elemicin. These nutrients support everything from strong bones and better energy levels to healthy nerve function and overall body balance.

Nutmeg: The forgotten super spice that supports mind, body, and digestion

One of its standout benefits is natural pain relief. Many of my clients who struggled with muscle soreness, joint pain, or swelling have found real comfort with it. You can mix three to four drops of nutmeg essential oil with one tablespoon of carrier oil like sesame or coconut oil and gently massage it on the affected areas. Because it is natural, it may take a little time to show results, but the relief can be remarkable. The volatile oil or a special compound called eugenol, in nutmeg gives it strong anti-inflammatory power, working like a gentle natural painkiller for muscles, joints, and swelling without harsh side effects.