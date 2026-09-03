Apple’s first foldable iPhone Ultra price leaked ahead of expected September launch

If the Australian figures hold true, the iPhone Ultra will be positioned firmly in the ultra-premium tier. The leaked pricing tier outlines three storage options for consumers. The entry-level 256GB model is tipped to cost A$3,699. For those requiring more space, the 512GB variant might set buyers back A$4,199 while the top-tier 1TB version could reach a staggering A$4,699.

When converting these figures, the base model equates to roughly $2,652 or ₹2.51 lakh. The 512GB option translates to around $3,012 or ₹2.85 lakh and the premium 1TB model could cross the $3,369 or ₹3.19 lakh mark. While direct currency conversions do not always reflect final regional pricing due to taxes and import duties, these numbers align with earlier industry murmurs that placed the foldable iPhone within the $2,000 to $2,500 bracket.

The 12 September pre-order date is particularly notable as it suggests Apple could open orders shortly after its expected September launch event. However, it is crucial to remember that this information remains unverified. Apple has yet to officially confirm the existence of the device, let alone its pricing and release schedule. As the launch window approaches, consumers will be watching closely to see if the tech company can deliver a foldable experience that justifies such an unprecedented price point.