Taylor Swift breaks VMA record and debuts new music video at the 2026 awards

Taylor Swift broke records at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards by becoming the most-awarded artist in the history of the ceremony. The pop powerhouse received the inaugural Artist Director Honours, breaking her previous tie of 30 wins with Beyoncé. This new award recognises artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.

Taylor Swift breaks VMA record as Madonna wins big in 2026

“I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago,” Taylor said in her acceptance speech, noting she has been involved in making roughly 60 music videos and directed 18. “You, the fans, make it so much fun.”