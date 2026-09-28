Taylor Swift breaks VMA record and debuts new music video at the 2026 awards

Taylor Swift broke records at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards by becoming the most-awarded artist in the history of the ceremony. The pop powerhouse received the inaugural Artist Director Honours, breaking her previous tie of 30 wins with Beyoncé. This new award recognises artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.
“I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago,” Taylor said in her acceptance speech, noting she has been involved in making roughly 60 music videos and directed 18. “You, the fans, make it so much fun.”
She also secured the coveted Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia from her album The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor dedicated the prize to the late Dolly Parton, stating, “I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time.” Dolly, who passed away at 80, was also honoured with a touching tribute by Kacey Musgraves.
Fans were treated to the premiere of Taylor’s self-directed music video for Patient Zero. The highly anticipated visual stars Colin Farrell alongside Dakota Johnson, who portrays a mirror image of the singer.
Hosted by Snoop Dogg at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the two-hour broadcast was filled with unforgettable moments. Madonna opened the show with Sabrina Carpenter to perform Bring Your Love before winning Best Collaboration for the track. The pop legend later accepted Artist of the Year, joking, “First of all, I would like to thank my fingers because I can always count on them.”
The ceremony also celebrated grunge greats Nirvana with the Video Vanguard Award. Surviving members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear accepted the prize, with Krist noting that their music endures because fans still crave “something real, something uncompromising” and a message that “it’s just OK to come as you are.” Other standout moments included performances by Raye, Bruno Mars and a poignant George Michael tribute introduced by Orville Peck.