The tragedy of the 27 Club: Why so many music icons are a part of it

That changed decades later. When Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died at 27 in 1994, the earlier tragedies began to be viewed as part of a wider pattern, and the phrase ‘27 Club’ entered popular culture. Amy Winehouse’s death at the same age in 2011 brought the idea back into the spotlight, helping turn an unsettling coincidence into one of music’s most enduring myths.

There’s been plenty of speculation about whether 27 is somehow a uniquely dangerous age for musicians. But there’s no solid evidence that being 27 carries some psychological curse. In fact, once you consider how many thousands of musicians exist, finding a cluster of famous deaths at one particular age isn’t quite as statistically mind-blowing as it first appears.

So why does the myth stick? Partly because these weren’t random names. They were artistes whose music shaped entire generations. Hendrix transformed the possibilities of the electric guitar. Morrison became inseparable from the mythology of rock frontmen. Cobain helped define alternative rock for the ’90s. Winehouse fused soul, jazz and brutally personal songwriting into something unmistakably her own.