Why Ziro is becoming one of India’s most interesting music destinations

ZThere are music festivals you travel to for the lineup and then there are those where the destination becomes part of the experience. In Arunachal Pradesh — the Ziro Festival of Music has built its identity around the latter. Set among paddy fields, pine forests and mountains, the festival has helped put Ziro Valley on the map for independent music and travellers looking for something beyond the usual city concert.
The 13th edition of the festival is taking place from September 24 to 27, bringing together 41 acts from India and abroad. The lineup includes names such as Parikrama, Midival Punditz, Yohani, Vedan and Sneha Khanwalkar, alongside artistes from across the Northeast and international acts from countries including Ireland, Nepal, Thailand and South Korea.
What makes Ziro different is its setting. Instead of a large urban venue surrounded by concrete and traffic — the festival takes place in the Ziro Valley, with the Eastern Himalayas and rice fields forming its backdrop. The festival began in 2012 and has grown into one of India’s better-known independent music gatherings.
The music itself is just as varied. Folk, rock, electronic, pop, jazz, rap and blues feature across the festival, with a strong focus on independent artistes and musicians from Northeast India. For visitors, part of the appeal is discovering performers they may not have encountered through mainstream music.
Ziro’s connection to the region goes beyond its location. The festival works with the local Apatani community and uses materials such as bamboo for its infrastructure. Its programming also includes cultural activities, workshops and opportunities to experience local traditions. This year, visitors can also see traditional daminda dance and workshops around Apatani pottery and the paddy flute.
That mix of music, landscape and local culture is what has made Ziro more than a stop on the festival calendar. For travellers, the journey is now part of the attraction, with the valley offering a slower alternative to the packed arenas and city venues that dominate India’s live music scene.
On till September 27. At Ziro Valley.