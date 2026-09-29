Why Ziro is becoming one of India’s most interesting music destinations

ZThere are music festivals you travel to for the lineup and then there are those where the destination becomes part of the experience. In Arunachal Pradesh — the Ziro Festival of Music has built its identity around the latter. Set among paddy fields, pine forests and mountains, the festival has helped put Ziro Valley on the map for independent music and travellers looking for something beyond the usual city concert.

The 13th edition of the festival is taking place from September 24 to 27, bringing together 41 acts from India and abroad. The lineup includes names such as Parikrama, Midival Punditz, Yohani, Vedan and Sneha Khanwalkar, alongside artistes from across the Northeast and international acts from countries including Ireland, Nepal, Thailand and South Korea.