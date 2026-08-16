Miya Biwi Ke Mantakha is set on taking Hyderabad’s humour and heart to the world

A

The core of the production remains the same. I don’t want to dilute the Hyderabadi identity of the play just because we’re taking it outside the city. However, I make minor changes based on the city we perform in to make it more relatable. I believe that storytelling should be accessible. It’s not that difficult to understand a husband and wife fighting, loving, or misunderstanding each other, or trying to get the better of one another. We get to introduce audiences to a very specific flavour of Hyderabad while helping them discover that the humour of relationships is something we all understand. Ultimately, it is a celebration of Hyderabad – its language, wit, warmth and people. The larger ambition is to take that spirit beyond Hyderabad without losing what makes it uniquely ours.

By invitation only. August 16, 7.30 pm. At The Culinary Lounge, Hyderabad.