Cats India Debut: Cindy-Ann Abrahams and Matt Krzan on bringing the iconic musical to Mumbai

More than eight decades ago, T.S. Eliot introduced readers to a whimsical tribe of felines in Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. In 1981, Andrew Lloyd Webber transformed those poems into Cats, the musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide ever since. Now, the beloved production makes its India debut at NMACC, with a cast led by Cindy-Ann Abrahams as Grizabella alongside King B, Dylan Janse van Rensburg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik and Mukeni Nel.
Ahead of the Mumbai run, resident director Matt Krzan, who has spent years staging some of musical theatre's most celebrated productions, and Abrahams, whose credits include Evita, The Sound of Music and The Little Mermaid, spoke to Indulge Express about the show's enduring appeal.
The power of imagination
For Krzan, Cats has stood the test of time because it speaks a universal language.
"Every Jellicle Cat arrives with their own story, quirks, triumphs and flaws, and audiences inevitably find a piece of themselves somewhere in that tribe," he says.
Beyond its iconic music and choreography, he believes the show offers something increasingly rare: wonder.
"For two hours, you're invited to see the world from a different perspective, where a junkyard becomes magical and where poetry, music and movement tell stories in unexpected ways."
Why it still matters
Bringing a theatrical classic to contemporary audiences requires balance. For Krzan, the goal is not to reinvent the show but to remain faithful to its emotional core.
"The challenge isn't changing Cats to fit the present moment; it's revealing how timeless its themes already are," he says.
Of those themes, belonging resonates most strongly with him. In a world where people are constantly connected, many still long for genuine acceptance and community. The story, he believes, reminds audiences that everyone wants to be seen and valued for who they are.
There are Grizabellas everywhere
At the heart of the musical is Grizabella, an outcast longing to be accepted once again. For Abrahams, the character's journey reflects something deeply human.
"I've often said that there are Grizabellas all around us," she says. "We all want to be seen, accepted and to know that our mistakes don't define our future."
What continues to move her is the way audiences connect with the character's vulnerability and resilience.
"She reminds us that belonging isn't something we earn by being perfect, it's something every person deserves."
More than spectacle
While Cats is known for its elaborate costumes and visual grandeur, Abrahams hopes Indian audiences will discover the emotional story beneath the spectacle.
"It's about community, forgiveness and compassion," she says. "Even when people feel forgotten or excluded, they still deserve kindness, understanding and a place to belong."
The role also marks a personal milestone. After years performing in acclaimed productions, Grizabella is her first lead role.
"Every role I've played has led me to this moment," she says.
Four decades on, Cats continues to resonate because its questions remain familiar: Who belongs? Who gets a second chance? As the musical arrives in India, those questions remain as compelling as ever.
Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai
When: June 17, 2026 to June 28, 2026
Show Timings: 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM
Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes