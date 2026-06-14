Cats India Debut: Cindy-Ann Abrahams and Matt Krzan on bringing the iconic musical to Mumbai

More than eight decades ago, T.S. Eliot introduced readers to a whimsical tribe of felines in Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. In 1981, Andrew Lloyd Webber transformed those poems into Cats, the musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide ever since. Now, the beloved production makes its India debut at NMACC, with a cast led by Cindy-Ann Abrahams as Grizabella alongside King B, Dylan Janse van Rensburg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik and Mukeni Nel.

Cindy-Ann Abrahams and Matt Krzan on Bringing the Iconic Musical to Mumbai

Ahead of the Mumbai run, resident director Matt Krzan, who has spent years staging some of musical theatre's most celebrated productions, and Abrahams, whose credits include Evita, The Sound of Music and The Little Mermaid, spoke to Indulge Express about the show's enduring appeal.

The power of imagination

For Krzan, Cats has stood the test of time because it speaks a universal language.

"Every Jellicle Cat arrives with their own story, quirks, triumphs and flaws, and audiences inevitably find a piece of themselves somewhere in that tribe," he says.

Beyond its iconic music and choreography, he believes the show offers something increasingly rare: wonder.

"For two hours, you're invited to see the world from a different perspective, where a junkyard becomes magical and where poetry, music and movement tell stories in unexpected ways."