Refugee artists bring Afghan, Sudanese, Somali and Myanmar folktales to Delhi stage

Directed by Ritvik Mohan Bhagat, the production was presented in association with the Migration and Asylum Project (MAP), a legal aid centre that works on migration, gender and displacement, with a focus on making justice more accessible, particularly for women and girls from marginalised communities. The play draws on four traditional folktales—'Tales of Mullah Mohammad Jaan' from Afghanistan, 'The Father's Last Advice' from Myanmar, 'Coldiid and the Peaceful Warrior' from Somalia, and 'Fatana and the Ghoul' from Sudan.

"It gives you a sense of belonging—and those little instances where you get those flashbacks of life back at home," says Hamed. "When you've heard these stories since childhood and then you perform them yourself, it feels like meeting your superhero."

For Roshni Shanker, founder and executive director of MAP, the production is also an attempt to tell refugee stories through art rather than statistics. "This World Refugee Day, we are using the power of theatre and storytelling to spotlight the human cost of forced displacement," says Shanker. "Our aim is to move beyond the numbers and help audiences understand how conflict and displacement devastate lives, families and communities."