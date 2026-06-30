Theatre Nisha’s new play, Bali: The Sacrifice, is a Girish Karnad classic

“Bali explores questions of violence, non-violence, desire, power and redemption. But for the actors, the play begins with very human wants and needs rather than philosophy. The deeper ideas reveal themselves gradually as the story unfolds. While the themes certainly resonate with the world we live in today, we are not interested in telling the audience what to think. Instead, we want them to connect with the characters, understand their choices and perhaps question their own ideas of right and wrong,” V Balakrishnan begins.

Originally written as Girish Karnad’s own English translation of his 1980 Kannada classic Hittina Hunja, the play continues to resonate through its exploration of desire, morality, power and the complexities of faith. “We have spent many years studying and performing Girish Karnad’s works, so his influence is already a part of our artistic. language. I have never found his stage notes restrictive; they serve the play rather than limit interpretation,” he shares.