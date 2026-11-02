How are Dastangoi performers keeping this traditional form alive in the digital age?

Atelier Theatre will present Dastan-e-Guru Nanak Dev on November 7 at Zorba, Ghitorni, using the centuries-old storytelling form of Dastangoi to bring the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to the stage. Through productions such as this, theatre groups are expanding the scope of Dastangoi, bringing new stories into the centuries-old storytelling tradition.

As stories increasingly move to screens and digital platforms, performers are finding new ways to keep the centuries-old art of Dastangoi alive

In a world where stories are increasingly consumed through screens, short videos and streaming platforms, Dastangoi, built around the spoken word, is finding ways to reach new audiences.

Dastangoi — with ‘dastan’ meaning ‘story’ and ‘goi’ meaning ‘to tell’ in Persian — is a storytelling tradition that dates back to the 13th century and gained prominence in Delhi with the arrival of the Mughals in the 16th century. It focuses on the narration of dastans, or long tales, with performers using their voice and language to bring different stories to life. Over the years, its repertoire and language have evolved, allowing performers to take the form beyond its traditional narratives and introduce it to newer audiences.