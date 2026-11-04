Vattam: What Kerala’s traditional Chenda drum reveals about society through dance

Kerala's traditional percussion drum, the Chenda is as much a part of the state's cultural identity as the performances it accompanies. But what goes into making this instrument? These questions inspire Vattam, a contemporary dance production by Mamangam Dance Company, making its Mumbai debut at the Prithvi Theatre Festival. Indulge Express catches up with Santhosh to explore the ideas, cultural histories and social narratives that shape Vattam.

What inspired the concept, and what does the circle represent in the context of this production?

For me, the circle, or Vattam, is a powerful metaphor for life. The idea for Vattam came from observing how the Chenda, Kerala's traditional percussion instrument, is made.

In the production, the circle is not just a geometric form or a movement pattern. It represents society – how people come together, how communities are formed, how power operates, and how histories and traditions keep repeating themselves.