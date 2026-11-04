Vattam: What Kerala’s traditional Chenda drum reveals about society through dance

Kerala's traditional percussion drum, the Chenda is as much a part of the state's cultural identity as the performances it accompanies. But what goes into making this instrument? These questions inspire Vattam, a contemporary dance production by Mamangam Dance Company, making its Mumbai debut at the Prithvi Theatre Festival. Indulge Express catches up with Santhosh to explore the ideas, cultural histories and social narratives that shape Vattam.
What inspired the concept, and what does the circle represent in the context of this production?
For me, the circle, or Vattam, is a powerful metaphor for life. The idea for Vattam came from observing how the Chenda, Kerala's traditional percussion instrument, is made.
In the production, the circle is not just a geometric form or a movement pattern. It represents society – how people come together, how communities are formed, how power operates, and how histories and traditions keep repeating themselves.
How did you translate the craftsmanship into a contemporary dance performance?
The Chenda carries generations of craftsmanship, knowledge, traditional occupations and the collective labour. From preparing the wood and animal hide to the skilled hands that shape, stretch and tune it, every stage involves a different kind of labour.
This made me question the social structures surrounding its creation. Whose labour is recognised, and whose remains invisible?
We brought these ideas into physical theatre through movement, rhythm, repetition, gestures of craftsmanship and collective physical actions. We also explore the politics of caste, occupation, purity and social hierarchy surrounding traditional art forms.
What do you hope audiences in Mumbai take away from the performance?
The making of a Chenda itself is a collective process. It involves different natural elements, skills, hands and communities. No single person can claim to have created it.
We may come from different communities, occupations, traditions and social backgrounds, but we are all interconnected. The problem is that society often celebrates the final product while overlooking the people and labour that make it possible. Ultimately, Vattam asks us to look at the circle we are part of and question whether everyone has an equal place within it.
What: Vattam, a contemporary dance production by Mamangam Dance Company.
Where: Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai.
When: November 9, 2026.