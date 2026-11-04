Vrajesh Hirjee talks dark comedy and youth manipulation in his new play Archduke

Archduke turns a failed assassination plot that triggered the First World War into dark comedy. How do you find humour in such a devastating historical event without trivialising it?

Humour does not necessarily mean trivialising something. It can make a point easier to digest and convey a message better than being too intense about it. A vehicle takes a wrong turn and enters the wrong lane. A boy who was supposed to fire a bullet but had refused to do so happens to be sitting there. On the spur of the moment, he decides to fire, killing a man whose vehicle had also taken a wrong turn. And that ends up sparking a world war. Isn't that a ludicrous situation in itself?

What does it reveal about how easily young people can become tools of others’ ambitions?

We've seen it across the world, and we're seeing it even now. Young people being drawn into the sinister plots of evil older men for their own ends is a story as old as the hills. They carried it out, and then we know what happened to the world. An entire generation was destroyed.