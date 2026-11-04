Latest update on Rajinikanth's Dharman: Sreeleela joins cast

Sreeleela has joined the cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman. The announcement was made on November 4 by Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, which shared a special introduction video featuring the actor. Welcoming her to the project, the production banner wrote, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka."
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, alongside R Mahendran of Turmeric Media. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.
Dharman marks the first time Rajinikanth is collaborating with director Ashwath Marimuthu, who is known for the romantic fantasy comedy Oh My Kadavule (2020) and the commercial entertainer Dragon (2025), starring Pradeep Ranganathan.
The first-look poster offered a glimpse of Rajinikanth's character, showing him dressed in medical scrubs and holding a bloodied surgical instrument. The visuals suggest that the actor will portray a doctor with morally ambiguous or grey shades.
The film has completed its third shooting schedule, with production moving towards its final phase. While an official release date is yet to be announced, reports have indicated a possible 2027 theatrical release.
Sreeleela is an Indian actor who works primarily in Telugu and Kannada cinema. Born in the United States and raised in Bengaluru, she made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. She gained wider recognition in Telugu cinema with Pelli SandaD (2021) and went on to appear in films such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari and Guntur Kaaram.
She also featured in the song 'Kissik' alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sreeleela made her Tamil film debut with Parasakthi in 2026, starring alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Her upcoming projects include Dhanush and Mammootty's Om and Ajith Kumar's Daredevil. With Dharman, she will share screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time.