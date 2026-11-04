Latest update on Rajinikanth's Dharman: Sreeleela joins cast

Sreeleela has joined the cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman. The announcement was made on November 4 by Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, which shared a special introduction video featuring the actor. Welcoming her to the project, the production banner wrote, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka."

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, alongside R Mahendran of Turmeric Media. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

All about Dharman

Dharman marks the first time Rajinikanth is collaborating with director Ashwath Marimuthu, who is known for the romantic fantasy comedy Oh My Kadavule (2020) and the commercial entertainer Dragon (2025), starring Pradeep Ranganathan.

The first-look poster offered a glimpse of Rajinikanth's character, showing him dressed in medical scrubs and holding a bloodied surgical instrument. The visuals suggest that the actor will portray a doctor with morally ambiguous or grey shades.