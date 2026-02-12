Telugu actress Sreeleela graduates with MBBS, becomes qualified doctor

The challenge of balancing a medical education and a soaring acting career is a tough one to crack. As her peers studied through the night, Sreeleela was learning dance steps to some of the hottest songs of the year, such as the popular song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Moments from the ceremony, whose videos went viral, show her waiting in line for her turn on the stage and hugging her family after being handed her certificate. In another clip, the actor can also be seen, like her peers, taking a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath to formally transition from being a student to being a medical doctor.

What’s next for Dr. Sreeleela?

While she may have become a certified doctor, there is no sign that she is slowing down as an actress. She comes from a family of achievers, as her mother, Swarnalatha, is a renowned gynaecologist in Bengaluru.

Her lineup for 2026 is already crowded with high-profile projects, including Parasakthi, her Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan was released on January 10; Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a highly anticipated Telugu action drama with Pawan Kalyan, set for a March release; and her Bollywood debut, an upcoming project with Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anurag Basu.