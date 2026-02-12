Zayn Malik says he was not in love with Gigi Hadid, divides internet

Revealing how he felt for her while they were together Zayn said, "To be fair, just to have this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her."

He continued, "I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point. Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself."

While his comments may seem confusing, Zayn Malik says he thought his feelings were deeper than they actually were while they were together. The English singer revealed that he is still figuring out the idea of love.

"My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older I realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love," he explained.