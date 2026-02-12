Zayn Malik says he was not in love with Gigi Hadid, divides internet

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2021 and became parents to their daughter Khai in September 2020. However, the couple had a messy split with reports suggesting the supermodel broke up with the singer after he hit her mother, Yolanda Hadid.
Years after their split, the former One Direction band member made a shocking confession about how he felt about Gigi, and apparently it was not love!
Musician Zayn Malik appeared on an episode of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast on February 11, 2026. Talking to host Alex Cooper, the 33-year-old said something that has got the internet talking and rightfully so.
Revealing how he felt for her while they were together Zayn said, "To be fair, just to have this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her."
He continued, "I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point. Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself."
While his comments may seem confusing, Zayn Malik says he thought his feelings were deeper than they actually were while they were together. The English singer revealed that he is still figuring out the idea of love.
"My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older I realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love," he explained.
The internet, as always, has a lot to say about it. While some have criticised Zayn's comments, others feel, his words were taken out of context. One comment on social media read, "Imagine having a baby with someone and you find out he wasn’t in love with you through an article". Another person said, "Some things are better left unsaid. This is one of those things."
One comment read, "Y'all watch the full interview, don't just judge randomly that's what he told as well lmao". "He’s being honest. Appreciate when a man says something real," another person wrote.
Gigi Hadid is currently dating actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper since 2023.