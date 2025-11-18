Celebs

Gigi Hadid reportedly quit alcohol to support Bradley Cooper's sobriety journey

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for almost two years, and the model has embraced the actor's sober lifestyle
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Gigi Hadid is apparently ready to put down her drink once and for all for her boyfriend! According to reports, she is ready to quit drinking to help Bradley Cooper through his sobriety journey.

Bradley Cooper's commitment to sobriety is not new. The actor-director quit alcohol way back in 2004 after realising the ill-effects of drinking.

Gigi Hadid has left no stone unturned to stand by her boyfriend

Gigi Hadid is all in when it comes to Bradley Cooper and seemingly has no qualms about adjusting to her lover's lifestyle and quit drinking.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi's 30th birthdayInstagram

Media reports suggest that Gigi Hadid underwent a significant lifestyle change since she started dating Bradley Cooper. Before, she would be seen at parties quite often, but that changed after her relationship status changed. According to a source close to the couple, to be a part of Bradley Cooper's life, one must respect the sobriety journey.

The source further said, "It’s a core piece of who he [Bradley Cooper] is. He’s very upfront about staying sober one day at a time. Gigi isn’t just talking the talk; she’s walking the walk".

The 50-year-old actor-director has battled serious addiction issues and has been on his sobriety journey for over twenty years now and it is important to him that his partners join him on his journey as well.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly respecting Bradley Cooper's need and has joined in on his sobriety journey. The two have been dating for almost two years and some reports suggest that while Gigi is ready to walk down the aisle, Bradley does not want to hurry anything.

Gigi Hadid, who used to date One Direction fame singer, Zayn Malik, shares daughter Khai with him whom they continue to co-parent. Bradley Cooper, too has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with his former girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper
Gigi and Bella Hadid stun fans with secret sister reveal
Gigi Hadid
sobriety
Bradley Cooper

Related Stories

No stories found.