Gigi Hadid reportedly quit alcohol to support Bradley Cooper's sobriety journey

Media reports suggest that Gigi Hadid underwent a significant lifestyle change since she started dating Bradley Cooper. Before, she would be seen at parties quite often, but that changed after her relationship status changed. According to a source close to the couple, to be a part of Bradley Cooper's life, one must respect the sobriety journey.

The source further said, "It’s a core piece of who he [Bradley Cooper] is. He’s very upfront about staying sober one day at a time. Gigi isn’t just talking the talk; she’s walking the walk".

The 50-year-old actor-director has battled serious addiction issues and has been on his sobriety journey for over twenty years now and it is important to him that his partners join him on his journey as well.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly respecting Bradley Cooper's need and has joined in on his sobriety journey. The two have been dating for almost two years and some reports suggest that while Gigi is ready to walk down the aisle, Bradley does not want to hurry anything.

Gigi Hadid, who used to date One Direction fame singer, Zayn Malik, shares daughter Khai with him whom they continue to co-parent. Bradley Cooper, too has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with his former girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk.