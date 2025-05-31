Gigi and Bella Hadid stun fans with secret sister reveal

Gigi and Bella shared that Aydan reached out after taking a DNA test out of curiosity following the loss of her father. The results confirmed her biological connection to the Hadid family. “We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” their statement read. “We’ve had many open and loving conversations with Aydan about how to support and protect her.”

Aydan has since moved to New York, where she graduated from the Parsons School of Design in May 2025. She hopes to establish a career in fashion as a designer, stylist, and influencer. Her Instagram features creative projects, including a “Southern Gothic” photoshoot and styling class assignments.