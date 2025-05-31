Gigi and Bella Hadid stun fans with secret sister reveal

On May 29, Gigi and Bella Hadid made headlines when they revealed that they have a 23-year-old half-sister named Aydan Nix. The supermodel sisters, daughters of Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, shared the news in a statement to a media organisation, explaining that they connected with Aydan in late 2023 and have since formed a meaningful relationship with her.
Aydan is the daughter of Terri Hatfield Dull and Mohamed Hadid, the result of a brief relationship that occurred after Mohamed's divorce from Yolanda, whom he was married to from 1994 to 2000. According to reports, Mohamed and Terri had parted ways by the time she discovered she was pregnant, though Mohamed was reportedly always aware of Aydan’s existence. Born in September 2001, Aydan was raised in Florida, while Gigi and Bella grew up in California. Aydan spent her childhood with the man she lovingly considered her father, until his passing when she was 19. On social media, she often expresses admiration for her mother, referring to her as her "best friend" and "role model."
Gigi and Bella shared that Aydan reached out after taking a DNA test out of curiosity following the loss of her father. The results confirmed her biological connection to the Hadid family. “We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” their statement read. “We’ve had many open and loving conversations with Aydan about how to support and protect her.”
Aydan has since moved to New York, where she graduated from the Parsons School of Design in May 2025. She hopes to establish a career in fashion as a designer, stylist, and influencer. Her Instagram features creative projects, including a “Southern Gothic” photoshoot and styling class assignments.
In addition to Gigi and Bella, Aydan now shares family ties with Anwar Hadid, their younger brother, as well as Marielle and Alana Hadid, Mohamed’s daughters from a previous marriage.