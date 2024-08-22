Gigi Hadid shares rare glimpse of daughter Khai in heartwarming summer photos

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has delighted her fans by sharing a rare and intimate look into her family life through a series of photos featuring her 3-year-old daughter, Khai Malik. Known for being fiercely protective of Khai’s privacy, Gigi has rarely allowed the public to see her daughter’s face. However, in a recent Instagram post titled “Big Summer Roundup. Best of Both Worlds,” Gigi offered a peek into their summer adventures, though she carefully continued to keep Khai’s face hidden.

The post reveals a collection of tender moments between the mother-daughter duo, capturing their close bond. From snuggling on the couch to exploring the outdoors, the photos depict Gigi and Khai enjoying a range of activities. In one particularly charming shot, the pair shares a playful moment by the river, sipping cool drinks from a garden hose. Other snapshots include the two climbing a bounce house and sharing a peaceful moment with their feet in the water, highlighting the simple joys of their time together.