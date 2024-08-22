Gigi Hadid shares rare glimpse of daughter Khai in heartwarming summer photos

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has delighted her fans by sharing a rare and intimate look into her family life through a series of photos featuring her 3-year-old daughter, Khai Malik. Known for being fiercely protective of Khai’s privacy, Gigi has rarely allowed the public to see her daughter’s face. However, in a recent Instagram post titled “Big Summer Roundup. Best of Both Worlds,” Gigi offered a peek into their summer adventures, though she carefully continued to keep Khai’s face hidden.
The post reveals a collection of tender moments between the mother-daughter duo, capturing their close bond. From snuggling on the couch to exploring the outdoors, the photos depict Gigi and Khai enjoying a range of activities. In one particularly charming shot, the pair shares a playful moment by the river, sipping cool drinks from a garden hose. Other snapshots include the two climbing a bounce house and sharing a peaceful moment with their feet in the water, highlighting the simple joys of their time together.
Khai, who is quickly proving to be a budding fashionista like her mother, looked stylish in a pink Versace robe in one of the poolside photos. The nearly 4-year-old completed her look with a cosy cardigan, white tights, and metallic gold ballet flats adorned with her name, ‘Khai,’ embroidered on the back.
Gigi, who shares Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik, has been balancing her career and personal life while maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with the singer. Zayn, despite their separation, remains deeply involved in Khai's life. In an interview back in May, Zayn revealed how Khai is beginning to grasp her father’s profession. “She asks everybody, whenever there's a song on the radio, 'Is my Baba singing?'” Zayn shared, adding that Khai’s natural musical talent is already evident.
As Gigi continues to navigate her life as a mother and a supermodel, these glimpses into her world with Khai offer fans a rare and cherished view of one of her most important role—being a mom.