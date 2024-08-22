Kareena Kapoor reunites with her ‘gang forever’ ft. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora; poses for a group selfie

Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, reunited with their close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for a much-awaited get-together, recently. The glamorous quartet took to social media to share snapshots of their night out, showcasing their impeccable style and camaraderie.
Their reunion, captured in a candid selfie, serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds that tie them together. In the snaps, Kareena was seen sporting a chic white shirt and jeans, while Karisma opted for a classic black dress. Malaika, fresh from her travels, wore a stylish printed dress, and Amrita completed the ensemble in a comfortable shirt dress.
All four ladies accessorised with sunglasses and posed for a selfie, which Kareena later shared on Instagram with the caption “The gang forever.” Karisma echoed her sentiment on her Instagram Stories.
While their glamorous appearances often steal the spotlight, it’s their genuine camaraderie that truly resonates with their fans. The Kapoor sisters, known for their playful banter and unwavering support for each other, have always been a source of inspiration.
The reunion also serves as a reminder of the busy lives these women lead. Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. She is also set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Karisma was recently been seen in Murder Mubarak and is currently working on the series Brown.