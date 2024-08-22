Kareena Kapoor reunites with her ‘gang forever’ ft. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora; poses for a group selfie

Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, reunited with their close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for a much-awaited get-together, recently. The glamorous quartet took to social media to share snapshots of their night out, showcasing their impeccable style and camaraderie.

Their reunion, captured in a candid selfie, serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds that tie them together. In the snaps, Kareena was seen sporting a chic white shirt and jeans, while Karisma opted for a classic black dress. Malaika, fresh from her travels, wore a stylish printed dress, and Amrita completed the ensemble in a comfortable shirt dress.

All four ladies accessorised with sunglasses and posed for a selfie, which Kareena later shared on Instagram with the caption “The gang forever.” Karisma echoed her sentiment on her Instagram Stories.