Shraddha Kapoor explains why she hasn’t worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently reveling in the success of her latest horror-comedy, Stree 2, has addressed why she is yet to work with the three biggest superstars of Hindi cinema: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Shraddha, known for her role in Aashiqui 2, shared that despite receiving offers to work with these iconic actors, she has not yet had the opportunity. She elaborated, “There are times when roles are offered to you, but if the character doesn’t excite you or challenge you as an artiste, you may choose to pass on it. I’m very discerning about the type of work I take on.” Shraddha emphasised her focus on being part of high-quality films with compelling stories and working with talented directors. She noted that if such projects naturally involve collaborations with esteemed actors or big stars, she would be open to it.

In the meantime, Shraddha Kapoor, who returned to the big screen after a 16-month hiatus, has achieved another milestone with Stree 2, marking her second consecutive film to surpass INR 200 crore at the box office. Her previous successful film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which co-starred Ranbir Kapoor, earned INR 223 crores worldwide.

According to reports, Stree 2 has garnered INR 255 crores in domestic collections and INR 55 crores internationally, bringing its total global earnings to INR 361.15 crore. Released on Independence Day, Stree 2 faced competition from other notable films such as Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa, and the Telugu film, Double iSmart. Despite competitions, Stree 2 has managed to outperform its rivals, particularly during evening and night shows, where it has seen the highest occupancy.