Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ haunts the box office, collects INR 322 crore globally in 5 days

Bollywood's Independence Day release window saw three major films vying for audience attention. However, it was the chilling comedy-horror sequel, Stree 2, that emerged as the undisputed champion, leaving Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein trailing behind.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has amassed a staggering INR 322.5 crore worldwide gross collection within just five days of its release, according to sources. This figure breaks down to INR 275.5 crore domestically and a robust INR 47 crore overseas, establishing the film as a global phenomenon.

As the first week draws to a close, industry experts predict Stree 2 will effortlessly cross the INR 350 crore mark on its sixth day. Eyes are glued to the box office, eager to witness the full extent of the film’s box office dominance.

Fuelling the box office fire is the film’s intriguing narrative. Stree 2 follows a group of friends led by Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao). Their lives are thrown into chaos when the town of Chanderi is terrorized by the villainous Sarkata (headless). The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 serves as the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, Stree. This horror-comedy blend has evidently resonated with audiences, solidifying Stree 2’s position as a bonafide box office juggernaut.