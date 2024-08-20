Ananya Panday shines in ‘Call Me Bae’ trailer: A fresh take on the heiress-to-hustler journey

The trailer for the much-anticipated streaming series Call Me Bae has finally been released, showcasing Ananya Panday in the titular role. The launch event, held at a luxury venue in Bandra, Mumbai, offered a glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic world of Bae, a character navigating the challenges of life far removed from her privileged upbringing.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the trailer introduces Bae, a Delhi heiress thrust into the hustle and bustle of the city for reasons that will unfold in the series. With its glossy, humorous, and self-referential tone—highlighted by a witty exchange between Ananya and a watchman, reminiscent of a conversation from her previous film Gehraaiyaan —the trailer sets the stage for a compelling narrative.

The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in significant roles.

Ananya expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “From the very beginning, I knew Call Me Bae was a special opportunity. Even before reading the script, I felt this role would be remarkable. Portraying Bae, a character with depth and complexity, has been both challenging and rewarding. Her journey from a sheltered heiress to a determined hustler is fascinating and relatable, highlighting her authenticity and resilience."

This series marks Ananya’s debut in a long-format original series. She added, “I’m thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment. I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to meet Bae and experience her unique journey.”

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who co-wrote with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, the series promises a fresh take on the classic rags-to-riches trope. Bollywood icon Karan Johar, who produced the series, described it as a modern coming-of-age story with a comedic twist. “Call Me Bae redefines the rags-to-riches narrative by focusing on a privileged young woman who must adapt and reinvent herself in Mumbai. It’s a tale of self-discovery and transformation that I believe will resonate with audiences globally.”

Call Me Bae will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting September 6.