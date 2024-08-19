Teaser for 'Chhaava' unveiled, showcases Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before fierce avatar

Akshaye Khanna adds further weight to the film, portraying the ruthless and conniving character of Aurangzeb, serving as a critical counterbalance to Vicky's portrayal of the heroic king.

Fan reactions to the teaser have been nothing short of ecstatic, with viewers thrilled by the film’s breathtaking visuals and dynamic performances. The enthusiasm for the historical drama is palpable, as audiences eagerly await the release of the film.

With the epic saga promising to bring to life the courage and grandeur of the Maratha Empire, Chhaava is set to be a landmark film in historical drama, scheduled for release on December 6, 2024.

(Written by Twinkle Hemani)