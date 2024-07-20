Karan Johar's son nails Vicky Kaushal’s 'Tauba Tauba' hook step, leaves dad awestruck

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared an endearing video on Instagram Story featuring his son, Yash, who hilariously attempted to recreate Vicky Kaushal's hook step to the viral song Tauba Tauba. The track, choreographed by Bosco Martis, is from the highly anticipated film Bad Newz, set for release on July 19.

In the video, Yash tries to mimic Vicky's hand gestures and swift leg movements, leaving Karan laughing heartily behind the camera. With a red heart emoji on the Story, Karan's delight was palpable.

The catchy song Tauba Tauba has quickly become a fan favourite, thanks to Vicky's flawless execution and Bosco-Caesar's expert choreography. Vicky expressed his excitement about working on the song, praising the choreographers who have a long history of crafting memorable dance routines with top Bollywood stars.