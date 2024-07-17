Bads Newz actor Vicky Kaushal reveals his father was once suicidal as he couldn’t find a job

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his upcoming comedy film Bad Newz, has revealed that his father, the renowned action choreographer Sham Kaushal, once faced a deeply challenging period in his life and even contemplated suicide.

Vicky shared that despite his father holding an MA in English literature, he struggled to find employment in his hometown in Punjab during the 1970s, a time of significant cultural and political change in India.

In a recent interview, Vicky recounted, “My grandfather had a grocery store in a village in Punjab. Despite having an MA degree, my father was jobless and deeply disheartened. One day, he was sitting at a bus station with a friend, after having a few drinks, and he told his friend, ‘Main suicide kar lunga’ (I’ll commit suicide). My grandfather was terrified upon hearing this.”

Vicky continued, explaining that his father’s friend was planning a trip to Mumbai, and Sham Kaushal decided to join him.

“My father thought, ‘I can do any job in Mumbai, even if it means mopping floors because the family wouldn’t get to know about it.’ He faced many struggles during his youth. Now, he is an action director in the industry, but it’s an insecure profession where you constantly worry about the next project even while working on the current one.”

Vicky also mentioned that when he completed his engineering degree and received a job offer, his family was thrilled at the prospect of having someone with a stable 9 to 5 job, complete with yearly vacations and Diwali holidays. However, fate had different plans, as both Vicky and his brother Sunny eventually pursued careers in acting.