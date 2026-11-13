A 60-year legacy reborn: How Olivier winner Matt Henry is stepping into Sidney Poitier’s most iconic role

Olivier Award-winning actor Matt Henry is set to lead the cast of To Sir, With Love – A New Musical, taking on the iconic role of Mr Braithwaite. Marking 60 years since the beloved 1967 film starring Sidney Poitier, the production will embark on a curated UK tour starting in April 2027.

Matt Henry leads To Sir, With Love musical UK tour 2027

The musical is based on E.R. Braithwaite’s powerful memoir about a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot who encounters prejudice at every turn. When he takes up a teaching position, he engages his challenging students not as troublesome youths but as emerging adults, preparing them for the realities of life beyond exams.

Joining Matt on stage is Olivier-nominated actress Amy Di Bartolomeo as Ms Blanchard alongside former EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin as Ms Dale-Evans. TV and stage actor Ben Richards takes on the role of Mr Florian, while Georgia May Foote will play Pamela Dare.