Uncovering forgotten women of Tibet’s 1956 resistance: Inside Abhishek Majumdar’s powerful new play Phayul

Written by Indian playwright Abhishek Majumdar and directed by Tibet Theatre founder Lhakpa Tsering and German director Harald Fuhrmann, the production features a Tibetan ensemble, traditional music, dance and Tibetan opera. Performed in Tibetan with subtitles, it will be staged in Mumbai as part of the Prithvi Theatre Festival.

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, the creative team opens up about bringing overlooked histories to the stage and preserving Tibetan cultural traditions.

For Majumdar, adapting real testimonies into theatre means retaining collective experiences while giving them a dramatic form. "Fiction is essentially truth distilled. The line between documentary and historical fiction lies simply in the treatment. It's not that these things didn't happen, but that they happened to many people, whereas in a play, they happen to a selected set of characters," he explains.