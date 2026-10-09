Award-winning play, Mithyasur, explores the uneasy space between faith and logic

His faith is soon tested by Rajkumari Revati, a royal princess who places her trust in science and reason. As the two worlds meet, the distinction between the mythical and the real begins to blur. Directed by Ajeet Singh Pallawat and written by Pranay Pandey, the play takes its cue from a familiar discomfort: decisions that affect many are often made by a few, behind closed doors and far from the voices of those who have to live with them. Somdev finds himself caught at the centre of that question. Can someone divided between belief and logic make the right choice for an entire society?

“What attracted me most was its possibility of incorporating music while exploring a thought that concerns every individual. If you are capable of balancing two elements — faith and logic — in society, personal life or rela - tionships, life becomes much easier. The context of the play speaks about the country and the world and the way faith can separate people from science and logic. It does not suggest that either is right or wrong; it asks you to find a balance between the two,” Ajeet shares.