Rani Abbakka takes centre stage in Mumbai as ANK celebrates 50 years of Hindi theatre

History is filled with men who fought wars, led armies and became legends. But how often do we celebrate women who defended their kingdoms with equal courage? While names such as Rani Lakshmibai, Razia Sultana and Velu Nachiyar are familiar to many, Rani Abbakka deserves a place in that conversation too. The 16th-century queen of Ullal, in coastal Karnataka, resisted Portuguese expansion and fought to protect her kingdom’s sovereignty and maritime trade.

Reclaiming Tulunadu’s fearless queen from the male gaze of history

As ANK theatre group marks 50 years of Hindi theatre, its golden jubilee production, Veera Rani Abbakka – The Queen of the Seas, The Fearless Flame of Ullala, brings Abbakka’s story to Mumbai. Founded by the late actor and theatre-maker Dinesh Thakur in 1976, ANK presents the play, written, designed and directed by Preeta Mathur Thakur, who also performs in it.

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Preeta discusses bringing Abbakka’s story to Hindi theatre and the importance of taking women’s histories beyond their home regions.