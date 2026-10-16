Curtain Call revives Agatha Christie’s gripping courtroom thriller after two decades

A play’s success depends on its plot, the collective efforts of its cast, crew and the audience’s response to it. Even though Curtain Call revives their play Witness For The Prosecution after two decades with an almost entirely new cast — for an audience that now includes newer generations — the parameters used to measure its success remain the same. That is why this award-winning play — featured in the Best Actor category at the 2006 Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) — continues to make a comeback in the city. Set in London in 1959, this gripping courtroom thriller follows Leonard Vole — a hard-up man who finds himself accused of murdering Emily French — a wealthy old heiress. As all the evidence goes against him, Leonard’s last hope of proving his innocence is shattered when his enigmatic wife — Romaine Heilger — testifies against him as the titular witness for the prosecution. As witnesses testify — loyalties are questioned, uncovering twists and shocking revelations that keep the audience guessing the culprit until the very end. With an original production design by the legendary MS Sathyu, director Bhaskar Gauribidanur gets chatty with Indulge about the play’s revival, casting and more.