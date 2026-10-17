Madras Players bring Sujatha’s Adimaigal to the stage this month

You won’t find a hero in this play or a villain either, and theatre veteran PC Ramakrishna who is directing Slaves, says that’s exactly why he wanted it.

Slaves of money, circumstance and self

“There are no black and white characters in the play,” he says adding, “Everyone has a shade of grey.” For him, that’s a gift. Cardboard people give you nothing to work with, whereas characters who each “carry baggage” send the actors digging for it. The Madras Players premiere it in Chennai this month. It’s in English, adapted from Adimaigal, a Tamil play by Sujatha, the pen name of S Rangarajan and translated by Ramakrishna.

If you know Sujatha at all, it’s probably for the science fiction and the suspense. Ramakrishna did too. He’d been reading him for years and enjoyed the stories without once thinking of the stage. Then he found out Sujatha had written nine full-length plays. “I was straightaway inspired by his sense of the dramatic,” he says. Adimaigal even has the author spelling out lighting and how flashbacks should work, which tells you somebody was writing with a theatre in his head.