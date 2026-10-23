Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival 2026 explores belonging through memory, migration and boundaries

The festival brings together theatre in Hindi, Balti, Ladakhi, Haryanavi, Malayalam, Bengali and English — placing different histories, landscapes and cultural memories in conversation. Across six productions, it examines the visible and invisible boundaries that shape our sense of belonging — from geographical borders and social exclusion to environmental change, migration, family and identity.

“We have been curating the festival on and off for 22 years, sometimes individually and sometimes with S Surendranath and I, as trustees and artistic advisors. But we have had our fill, so we thought, why not share the routine? We have had different people curate the festival in the past. But I was particularly excited by the idea of having five young theatre practitioners — Surabhi J Herur, Vinay Shastry, Sushma Rao, Utthana Bharighat and Sneha Kappanna — curate it together. Two decades ago, they were just beginning to find their feet in theatre. They have grown in the atmosphere of Ranga Shankara and in a sense, are its inheritors. Each of them makes a different kind of work and brings a distinct theatrical perspective. I felt it was time to put our tools down, step aside and let the next generation take over. It was entirely their idea to put out an open call and choose the theme themselves. They have worked with shoestring budgets, which is a tough job and I am very proud of what they have done,” reveals Arundhati Nag, founder, Ranga Shankara.