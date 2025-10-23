The annual Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival returns for 21st edition!

"Ranga Shankara completes 21 years in the service of theatre in Bengaluru and India! This is what we promised to do and this and more is what we have delivered! What more can one ask for! We look forward to the wonderfully alive audiences of our city watching the five different plays we have carefully curated and having invigorating, intellectual conversations with each other. Theatre as a trigger to elevate the quality of interactions with the self and society,” shares founder trustee and artistic advisor, Arundhati Nag.

The festival will take place over five days across two weekends, staging five plays never before seen in the city! The list includes Kavan an Ambedkarite Opera, Something Like Truth, Aakhirkaar, Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? and Kattala Neralu. Ahead of the festival, we speak to four of the five theatre directors showcasing at the festival on what we expect from their productions. From October 24 to November 1. At Ranga Shankara.