The Thumb by Our Theatre Collective reimagines Mahabharata through power, knowledge and choice

A

The moment when Ekalavya gives his thumb is played out in four different ways. He gives it in all four, but we explore the different journeys that could have led to that moment. Ekalavya’s mother also has a stronger presence, while we have two Arjunas: one before and one after the Kurukshetra war. Arjuna is introduced missing his target, presenting him as a fractured figure who later realises he is called the best artist because another artist was removed from the world. There is also a scene exploring the biological evolution of the thumb and how it shaped our ability to hold and create. So the question becomes: when you ask for the thumb, what are you actually asking for?