Enchantment: Gowri Ramnarayan’s play humanises Ravi Shankar after a year-long India–US run

A

We have been lucky because English plays usually don’t get the kind of run that Kannada, Tamil or Marathi plays do. We had three shows in India, followed by 15 shows across the US, so around 18 shows in a year, which is quite unusual for a new Indian play. Doing so many shows has meant that the actors have understood their roles much more deeply. They are now able to deliver their lines more spontaneously. Every venue in the US was also different, from a luxurious theatre at PBS in Austin to a very intimate space in Palo Alto with no microphones and minimal lighting. Yet the play worked everywhere and we received standing ovations at every venue. I think the play has grown beyond what we originally expected.