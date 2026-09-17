‘I would think twice before writing political satire today’: Bharat Dabholkar on his new play Jigsaw

There was a time when Bharat Dabholkar could turn politicians, parties and the absurdities of public life into comedy. Today, he says, he would be much more cautious. “Way more difficult,” he says when asked about writing political satire now. “Today, if I had to do that, I would be very worried about what I was writing because everybody has become so sensitive.”

Bharat has written and directed more than 30 plays, including the Bottoms Up series, Oh No! Not Again!! and Blame It on Yashraj.

Bharat’s latest play Jigsaw unfolds over a single evening, as two strangers find themselves together in an isolated house, with secrets and shifting truths coming to the surface. Bharat also directs the play, which premieres at NCPA Experimental Theatre on September 20.

Excerpts from our exclusive conversation with Bharat: