On February 4, on actor Varun Sharma’s birthday, the whole cast of Cirkus was seen celebrating

on the sets of the film. The cast and crew had begun shooting for the film November onwards and are now on the verge of completing it. A source from the film told an entertainment portal,”Major chunk of the film has been shot at a studio in Mumbai. However, they will be off to Ooty and Goa to shoot some songs and talking scenes soon.”

The source added,”Rohit wants to bring Cirkus during the New Year weekend on December 31. It’s a three day holiday weekend, and Rohit is of the opinion that nothing is better than comedy for the audience to bring in the new year. A final call on the release date will be taken on wrapping up the schedule next month. Just like Simmba arriving a week after Zero, Cirkus will arrive a week after Laal Singh Chaddha during the new year weekend. There is a high possibility of Aamir arriving in the pre- Christmas week and reap the benefit of a two-week free run until the arrival of Cirkus on December 31.”

Cirkus’ stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez and the first time, Singh will be featured in a double role. The movie also has Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. The film is based on the 1982 film Angoor which was in turn an adaptation of

William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’.