Filmmaker Rohit Shetty reunites with Ranveer Singh for his next, Cirkus.

After cop-drama Simmba, filmmaker Rohit Shetty reunites with Ranveer Singh for Cirkus.

The film is Shetty's take on Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors and would feature an ensemble cast, starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar in association with Reliance Entertainment, the film is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film is set to release towards the end of 2021.