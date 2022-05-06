Sushant Divgikr plays Desire in Audible's The Sandman Act 1

Sushant Divgikr is living his childhood dream. A fan of the DC universe, the actor-singer-motivational speaker and a drag queen, he is part of the iconic comic adaptation of The Sandman by Neil Gaiman on Audible. Divgikr plays Desire in this multi-starrer production that has been adapted in Hindi and has a stellar cast including Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma, Kubbra Sait and many others. Before flying off to the US for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Divgikr shares his excitement about being part of the mega project and the challenges of playing Desire. Excerpts:

The Sandman is a big project. What was it about the show that got you onboard?

When I got the message first, I thought it was spam. I could only believe the news when things got finalised and I went to the studio for recording and personified Desire. It’s been my childhood dream to play a DC character; I love the DC universe. The best part about the project was that I was playing Desire, which is a gender-fluid character. The mystery and intrigue in the character drove me closer to it and I embodied it beautifully.

Tell us more about your character and the experience of playing Desire.

I enjoyed every bit of it because the character is so multilayered. To go from being nice and calm to being a firecracker and saying something sassy but with conviction in the same sentence is challenging and fun. It’s been a very big learning experience and it fulfilled my childhood desire! (laughs) In terms of difficulty, it was quite challenging! I had to unlearn and relearn since there was no Indian reference point for me. Also, the fact that this is Audible’s number 1 best-selling content, added more pressure. However, I gave my best and I hope artistes who are willing to work hard will get more opportunities.

Since you said you are a fan of the DC universe. Is there any other character that’s on your wishlist?

Going forward I want to play Desire. It is so me!

What’s next?

I am working on a series and a film and you will soon hear more about them. Also, I will be flying to America for RuPaul’s Drag Race and I am so proud that I will be the first Indian drag queen to represent India in the show.