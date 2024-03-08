Power-packed performances by women to binge this weekend

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

This podcast on Audible has been helmed by not one but two wonderful women. While Kareena Kapoor Khan lends voice to Helen Black, Masaba Gupta is the voice of Lisa Cartwright. Both the ladies take the narrative forward by being independent, feisty, and charming at the same time. The narration allows the audience to have a sensory experience of the tale and gives them the freedom of imagination to visualise.