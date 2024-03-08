International Women's Day 2024: Five actors we think are written by women

Do you ever find yourself day-dreaming about those classic rom-com heroes who have always lived rent-free in your head? The ones who would swoop in to save you just at the right moment, with their sweet smiles, gentle ways and respectful demeanour. Well, now we know that most of them were brought to life by brilliant female screenwriters who probably whipped them straight out of their dreams. Talk about wishful thinking!
This Women’s Day, we’d like to tell you that we might have found the real-world equivalents who check all the boxes of such adorable men! Here are five too-good-to-be-true celebs who we think have leapt straight out of fantastical movie plots!
Babil Khan
Despite stepping into the limelight quite recently, this young actor is not afraid to ditch toxic masculinity. To add to that, he’s always been vocal about treating women with respect and never misses a chance to appreciate the women in his life. Refer to those adorable videos and photos he records with his mom Sutapa Sikdar and posts on social media. A man who is expressive and says all the right things? The world might just need more Babils!
Pankaj Tripathi
This talented actor had us all cheering when he suggested that schools should offer feminism lessons for boys so that they learn how to treat women right from a young, impressionable age. Most of the characters he plays are practically extensions of his real-life personality – genuine, respectful, and all-round awesome. The Sherdil star keeps winning us over with his open conversations on gender equality as well as his visible admiration and appreciation for his wife in his interviews.
Paul Mescal
The Normal People star is known for keeping his feet on the ground despite rising to quick fame with his ground-breaking roles. While he attempts to dismantle the ‘macho man’ stereotype, Paul also never fails to acknowledge the challenges in the industry faced by his female counterparts. Equal parts charming and delightfully awkward, this Irish actor is nothing but swoon-worthy!
Shah Rukh Khan
How could we not talk about King Khan when we’re talking about men who have all our hearts? While he manages to charm us with his dimpled smile and gentle eyes, he’s also made a mark by being our favourite feminist. Speaking up for equal pay in Bollywood, addressing the gender gap and constantly appreciating the women in his life, he makes us fall in love with him both on-screen and off-screen.
Timothée Chalamet
As he goes about redefining the idea of masculinity in Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet never fails to charm with his sweet ways around his fans and co-stars. He is an oh-so-soft young man, always hyping up his leading ladies – be it Saoirse Ronan or Zendaya. Taylor Swift would agree when we say that in a world of boys, this star is truly a gentleman!
(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)