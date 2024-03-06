National Cereal Day: Five most bizzare cereals from around the world

As we celebrate our favourite breakfast staple on National Cereal Day, today, March 7, we bring to you some of the most unimaginable cereal innovations of all time.
Sir Grapefellow
This 70’s General Mills cereal was named after a British World War I era pilot. The flavour of the cereal aligned with its name and featured grape oats and 'starbits'. However, people looked forward to the goodies that came in the package more than the cereal itself. Guess Sir Grapefellow’s flight was short-lived!
Jolly Rancher Cereal
Can one imagine the popular sweet and sour candy as a cereal? Well, General Mills did! While it tastes good dry, it is even better with an addition of milk. So, if you’re ever feeling fruity, this one might just float your boat (or should we say bowl?)
Green Slime
This limited-edition cereal came out of a partnership between Nickelodeon and General Mills for the 2003 Kids' Choice Awards. The colour of the crunchy corn puff cereal came close to that of the iconic Nickelodeon slime that’s used on game shows.
Post Chicken & Waffles Cereal
Yes, you read that right! Post did the unimaginable – a chicken-flavoured cereal. While the cereal does not contain real chicken, it does give out salty notes that strive to make it meaty. The bites are shaped like chicken wings and waffles, truly living up to their name.
Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Instant Banana
"Just add milk... presto! Real tasty banana slices" – read the tagline of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes With Instant Bananas. However, there lies the problem. The freeze-dried bananas would turn disturbingly brownish upon the addition of milk. This cereal innovation lasted only for two years before it was taken off the shelves for good.
(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)