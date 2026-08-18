Inside the upcoming storm: Brutal conflicts fans can expect in House of the Dragon’s final season

The third season of the acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel spin-off House of the Dragon (HOTD) aired its final episode The Treasons at Tumbleton last week and with it we got a glimpse at one of the most brutal battles that takes place during the Dance of the Dragons chapter — the Battle of Tumbleton. Yeilding drastic disadvantages to both the Green and Black factions of House Targaryen, this battle is but a single piece in the further oncoming and aggravated violence between both factions. Between Aegon Targaryen's return alongside his dragon Sunfyre and Rhaenyra Targaryen's fraying descent, the episode leaves scope to wonder where the story will go next as it heads into its climactic chapter. While Season 4 of this acclaimed series is expected to debut in 2028, you may not have to wait too long to find out which of the remaining conflicts is likely to be adapted to the screen from the written source material by George RR Martin. Here's a small guide of the battles and conflicts that we believe will most likely find its way onto the screen for the final season.
The land of Harrenhal becomes the ground's over which this battle between Daemon and Aemond Targaryen and their respective dragons —Caraxes and Vhagar — is said to have occurred. The skies over the God's Eye, the lake at Harrenhall is referred to be one of the most epic and consequential battles during this chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel. This is one that will most likely find it's way into the final episodes of the final season.
With civil unrest hitting peak, the capital city of King's Landing will eventually go through the Storming of the Dragonpit, a devastating riot that, in the books, leads to the death of many dragons that defined the Targaryen era of rule in Westeros alongside other important characters . This conflict is described to have happened as a result of the prolonged civil war and the famine and fear it brought about. Having incurred heavy taxes from the crown occupied by Rhaenyra, this period of the Dance of the Dragons created a madness among the smallfolk prompting thousands to storm the dragon pit in anger and frustration .
While the first Battle of Tumbleton, a live-action adaptation of which we witnessed in HOTD Season 3, introduced us to the likeness of the violence and its deep impacts that the upcoming battles would carry on the Targaryen rule. The town of Tumbleton may yet again become the grounds for yet another bloody conflict. As per the source material, Second Tumbleton, as the battle is commonly known, will bring about heavy devastation and destruction yet again to this town. The dragons Seasmoke, Vermithor and Tessarion are noted to be the casualties alongside characters like Ser Addam, Hugh Hammer and Daeron Targaryen.
Aegon's return in the third season sets the ground for the direct and the most consequential confrontation between the two claimants of the Iron Throne. This confrontation is brought about by Aegon's secret arrival at Dragonstone, followed by aerial conflict with Baela Targaryen and her dragon Moondancer. With Aegon's ambush of Rhaenyra's trusted stronghold location, when she finally returns to Dragonstone it is revealed that many from her guard have defected to the green faction. This episode eventually leads to her horrific demise.