Inside the upcoming storm: Brutal conflicts fans can expect in House of the Dragon’s final season

The third season of the acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel spin-off House of the Dragon (HOTD) aired its final episode The Treasons at Tumbleton last week and with it we got a glimpse at one of the most brutal battles that takes place during the Dance of the Dragons chapter — the Battle of Tumbleton. Yeilding drastic disadvantages to both the Green and Black factions of House Targaryen, this battle is but a single piece in the further oncoming and aggravated violence between both factions. Between Aegon Targaryen's return alongside his dragon Sunfyre and Rhaenyra Targaryen's fraying descent, the episode leaves scope to wonder where the story will go next as it heads into its climactic chapter. While Season 4 of this acclaimed series is expected to debut in 2028, you may not have to wait too long to find out which of the remaining conflicts is likely to be adapted to the screen from the written source material by George RR Martin. Here's a small guide of the battles and conflicts that we believe will most likely find its way onto the screen for the final season.