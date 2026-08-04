House of the Dragon just set up its most painful betrayal yet and the finale could make it worse

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen has clawed her way toward the Iron Throne through war, grief, and no shortage of betrayal — but House of the Dragon Season 3 may be saving its cruelest twist for the finale.
In the penultimate episode of the season, the show finally paid off a storyline it had been quietly seeding for weeks: Ulf White, one of the low-born ‘dragonseeds’ recruited to Rhaenyra’s cause, is shown in a clandestine meeting with Ormund Hightower — and the two have clearly crossed paths before. Over the course of the conversation, Ormund works on Ulf’s simmering resentment, painting Rhaenyra as a queen who sees him as disposable while dangling the promise of a lordship and a castle of his own in return for his loyalty.
It’s a gut-punch, but not exactly a shock. Viewers have watched Ulf’s frustration build since Rhaenyra handed him and fellow dragonseed Hugh Hammer a modest plot of land on Driftmark — a reward both men quietly felt fell short of what they'd been promised. That slow-burn resentment has given the betrayal an air of inevitability rather than a last-minute swerve.
If Ulf's defection felt like the first domino, fans and critics alike are now bracing for the second. Hugh Hammer’s personal life has taken centre stage in recent episodes. His wife, sheltering as a refugee in Tumbleton, was less than pleased to learn her husband had vanished to bond with a dragon and fight a war on the queen’s behalf. Their reunion didn’t go well, and Hugh was forced to slip away before he could be caught. Speculation is mounting that the Season 3 finale will see Hugh’s wife caught in the crossfire at Tumbleton.
For readers familiar with George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the source material that inspired the show, none of this will come as a total surprise. In the book, both Ulf and Hugh ultimately abandon Rhaenyra’s cause and fight for the Greens at the First Battle of Tumbleton. This betrayal had major consequences for the war, and for the dragonseed left behind to take the blame.
This isn’t the only betrayal Rhaenyra has weathered this season. Earlier episodes saw her forced into an agonising decision regarding Otto Hightower. A moment the show’s stars have described as leaving deep scars on the fractured relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent. Elsewhere, the loyalty of the City Watch flipped the tide of battle in Rhaenyra’s favour, a reminder that in this world, allegiance is rarely permanent.
Taken together, the dragonseed storyline fits neatly into a season preoccupied with the cost of broken promises — and suggests the finale won't let Rhaenyra sit on her hard-won throne without paying a steep price for it.
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