House of the Dragon just set up its most painful betrayal yet and the finale could make it worse

For readers familiar with George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the source material that inspired the show, none of this will come as a total surprise. In the book, both Ulf and Hugh ultimately abandon Rhaenyra’s cause and fight for the Greens at the First Battle of Tumbleton. This betrayal had major consequences for the war, and for the dragonseed left behind to take the blame.

This isn’t the only betrayal Rhaenyra has weathered this season. Earlier episodes saw her forced into an agonising decision regarding Otto Hightower. A moment the show’s stars have described as leaving deep scars on the fractured relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent. Elsewhere, the loyalty of the City Watch flipped the tide of battle in Rhaenyra’s favour, a reminder that in this world, allegiance is rarely permanent.

Taken together, the dragonseed storyline fits neatly into a season preoccupied with the cost of broken promises — and suggests the finale won't let Rhaenyra sit on her hard-won throne without paying a steep price for it.