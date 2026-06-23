Ewan Mitchell explains the Aemond-Alicent kiss in House of the Dragon as a sign of 'skewered' love

Ewan also traced back to Season 1 when he remembered the time Aemond lost one of his eyes. At that time, only Alicent stood by his side while everyone else was fighting over the reasons behind it.

The House of the Dragon actor further added, “I always think of like, the eye for an eye scene in Season 1, after Aemond had his eye taken out and everyone else is arguing about where Aemond heard this illegitimate slur from strong from whereas is mum is actually the only one defending him in that moment and being like, look, he’s just been physically maimed.”

Despite all the explanations, the incident is causing debate amongst fans. Many of them argued that it fits well into the complicated and ethically dark world of the Targaryens. But some people also said that nothing can be “more cringe than the kiss between Alicent and Aemond.”