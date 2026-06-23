A ransom note about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance says she died

According to a report by a news channel on Monday, one of the notes revealed that Nancy Guthrie was dead — and those who kidnapped her did not mean to kill her, but she died shortly after her disappearance.

The channel said it knew the contents of one such note, and that a Tucson TV station had received two notes. CNN and the station agreed to hold off on sharing the contents of the notes publicly so any future communications with the kidnapper or kidnappers could be authenticated.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the note’s contents. The FBI didn’t respond to a request for comment. And the Guthrie family didn’t make any immediate social media posts or any public comments about the notes Monday.