Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ anchor desk for first time since mother’s disappearance

Guthrie says it’s hard to go forward not knowing what happened

Guthrie, one of morning television’s most recognizable faces, has been a “Today” host since 2012. She has acknowledged that she’s a changed person and that it’s hard to go forward not knowing what happened to Nancy Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken against her will from her Arizona home.

Despite an intense search involving thousands of federal and local officers and volunteers, there has been no sign of the 84-year-old mother of three since she was reported missing Feb. 1.

The “Today” show has followed the story closely for the past two months, but it wasn’t mentioned during the first hour of her return on Monday. Bringing things back to normal was clearly intentional: Her return wasn’t referenced during interviews with NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez at the White House and military analyst Steve Warren on the show’s set.

Hoda Kotb, the former anchor who had filled in for Guthrie for much of the past two months and interviewed her former colleague, wasn’t on set Monday.

“Today” has seen a ratings boost over the past two months and has even eclipsed ABC’s “Good Morning America” as the leader in the morning show ratings. The shows aren’t the profit generators they once were for the networks, but the rivalry is still intense.

“Today” averaged 3.1 million viewers for the first three months of the year, up nearly 9% in an era most broadcast programs lose viewers. It’s hard to tell how much the Guthrie story had to do with that: NBC also aired the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in February, and both events tend to help a morning show’s ratings.

“Good Morning America” averaged 2.93 million viewers, up 2% over 2025 while “CBS Mornings” plunged 17% to 1.76 million, according to the Nielsen company.

As part of a video message released by her New York church on Easter Sunday, Guthrie spoke about feeling “moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment.” But she said the resurrection is not fully celebrated “if we do not acknowledge the feelings of loss, pain, and yes, death.”