Savannah Guthrie speculates her mother Nancy may not be alive in latest video

Savannah shot the video on the 24th day since Nancy's disappearance. In a heartbreaking reality check, she said that she and her siblings, Annie and Camron think that their mother may have already passed, but they are not ready to give up on hope.

A visibly distraught Savannah said, "We still believe in a miracle, we still believe that she can come home — hope against hope...We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy. If this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

The broadcaster pledged a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their help in such cases, in hope that more families suffering from a similar fate can be assisted.

She ended the video pleading for any information any person might have of her mother. The caption of the post promised $1 million family reward for any such leads. " Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case", a part of the caption read.