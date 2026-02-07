Nancy Guthrie's abduction: Authorities discuss stalking and possible planning

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of Savannah Guthrie, has not been found yet and the search continues into the fifth day. Law enforcement and experts believe that Nancy’s disappearance was not random and believe she was being stalked leading up to the event.
During a Thursday press conference, Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed Nancy Guthrie was probably taken from her home while she slept on Saturday night. Detectives discovered a pathway made up of Nancy's blood which was located in front of her home outside the front door, leading the detectives to suspect that Nancy had left her house without having time to change clothes. The detectives state that the doorbell camera for Nancy's house went down at approximately 1:47 A.M. on the morning she went missing and that the perpetrator spent an estimated 45 minutes in the residence.
Many crime experts feel this abduction was premeditated. An expert in both security and crime, Tracy Walder explained that Nancy Guthrie's abduction is a reflection of preparation. She suggested that the suspect was specifically "suited up and wearing gloves" as he removed the possibility of leaving DNA from himself during the entire sequence of events, even if they struggled. " Even though Nancy is 84 and not in the best health, human nature is to respond," stated Tracy Walder. Also very unusual is the fact that there is no DNA found from the perpetrator.
The suspect is likely informed about Nancy Guthrie's daily schedule, as her residence is located away from the street in such a way that a chance entry cannot be made without being seen. Additionally, it has been noted that Nancy's personal data, such as her residence address, email address, and telephone number, is all readily available via the Internet.
Officials are exploring all angles. However, they do not believe that Nancy Guthrie's abduction was the result of an attempted robbery. According to Tracy, if someone were trying to rob another individual, they would probably leave the individual behind rather than take them along as happened in the present case. Additionally, she has indicated that the motive for this crime was probably not solely monetary.
According to Sheriff, all individuals involved are currently being treated as a potential suspect during the investigation. He also commended Nancy's family for highly cooperating with investigators and continuing until the matter has been concluded. While the investigation remains open, the main focus of it still relies on determining any leads indicating who arranged and executed Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.
Nancy Guthrie’s abduction has left her relatives and others around her concerned. Investigators are sifting through all available evidence and pursuing every lead. They stress the crime appears to have been targeted, executed in a methodical manner.