Nancy Guthrie's abduction: Authorities discuss stalking and possible planning

Officials are exploring all angles. However, they do not believe that Nancy Guthrie's abduction was the result of an attempted robbery. According to Tracy, if someone were trying to rob another individual, they would probably leave the individual behind rather than take them along as happened in the present case. Additionally, she has indicated that the motive for this crime was probably not solely monetary.

According to Sheriff, all individuals involved are currently being treated as a potential suspect during the investigation. He also commended Nancy's family for highly cooperating with investigators and continuing until the matter has been concluded. While the investigation remains open, the main focus of it still relies on determining any leads indicating who arranged and executed Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

Nancy Guthrie’s abduction has left her relatives and others around her concerned. Investigators are sifting through all available evidence and pursuing every lead. They stress the crime appears to have been targeted, executed in a methodical manner.